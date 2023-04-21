Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel to visit Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, is scheduled to attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Jalabhisekh (pouring global water in the main sanctum of Ayodhya Ram Mandir) program at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on 23rd April 2023 and the 60th founding anniversary of Thegchog Namdrol Shedrub Dargyeling in Bylakupee, Karnataka on 25th April 2023.

The Speaker will leave for Uttar Pradesh via Delhi on 22nd April and attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Jalabhisekh on 23rd April. Following that the Speaker will leave for Karnataka and have engagements on the 25th and 26th of April and leave for Bangalore on the 27th of April and to Dharamshala via Delhi on the 29th of April.