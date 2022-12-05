Speaker led religious parliamentary delegation to visit Bodhgaya

Dharamshala: Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will lead parliamentarians representing Tibetan Bon and Buddhist schools to attend the Long-Life prayer offering to Pal Sakya Gongma Trichen and Kyabchok Ngor Luding Khenchen on 8th and 9th December respectively.

The long-life prayer offering is organized by Dege Pal Sakya Long-life Prayer Offering Committee and will be attended by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Standing Committee members parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen.

The Speaker will leave for Delhi on the 6th, then to Bodhgaya in Bihar on the 7th of December, and will have engagements there from the 8th to the 10th of December. They will be back in Dharmshala on 12th December.