Speaker Pema Jungney addresses the golden jubilee celebration of TYC

Speaker Pema Jungney addressing the golden jubilee celebration the TYC

Dharamsala: The Speaker Pema Jungney of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile addressed the golden jubilee celebration of the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) at the auditorium of the Tibetan Institute of the Performing Arts, Mcleodganj on 7 October 2020.

The 50th anniversary celebration of the TYC was attended by the Chief Guest Kasur Tethong Tenzin Geyche (a founding member of the TYC), special guests Speaker Pema Jungney of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and the Chief Justice Commissioner of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission and Former President of TYC Dagpo Sonam Norbu, and other guests Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim, Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedhup Sonam, Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Parliamentarian Gewatsang Ngawang Tharpa, Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten, Parliamentarian Samten Choedon, Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Parliamentarian Dawa Phunkyi, Parliamentarian Dawa Tsering, heads of the Tibetan NGOs, heads of the Tibetan schools, and the incumbent President and standing committee of TYC.

The event started with the offering of Mendel Tensum to the portrait of His Holiness the Dalai Lama by the chief guest, the special guests, and the President of the TYC. Followed by lighting of the butter lamp by the chief guest and cutting of cake by the chief guest and the special guests.

The Speaker began his address by offering his deep reverence and prostration to His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama and greeting all the guests present at the event. Congratulating the TYC on its 50th anniversary, the Speaker spoke on the formation the TYC which was founded on 7 October 1970 aiming to reclaim the ancestral land of Tibet usurped by the Chinese Communist Party, restore the Tibet’s sovereignty, keep alive the Tibetan identity, promote unity amongst Tibetans, and preservation of Tibetans’ distinct language and culture by providing necessary platform to the Tibetan youths.

Lauding TYC’s effort in keeping burning the flame of truth of historically Tibet being an independent nation by organising numerous political campaigns since its inception, the Speaker applauded TYC which has now grown into 87 regional chapters across the world for its social services to the community and campaigns for the Tibetan issue and he said “ Even though I have never been a part of TYC but I have always acknowledged TYC of being an important organisation of Tibetans.

Recalling His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s advisory speech on upholding the courage, sincerity, and enthusiasm during the first general meeting of TYC and of advice on avoiding discord within Tibetans on the basis of one’s political stand of seeking complete independence for Tibetans or other. The speaker advised TYC to carefully examine every political move prior to execution on how it may affect the Tibetan issue in the long run.

The Speaker then shed some light on how political campaigns held in exile will have an impact on the Tibetan struggle as a whole and specially on Tibetans living in Tibet. Therefore he advised on adopting non violent and peaceful ways in their political approaches and on moving forward in fulfilling the vision of the organisation with sincerity and strong will power as Tibetans living in exile are the voice for the Tibetans living in Tibet.

Under the leadership of the Tibetan Youth Congress, the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYCs) have contributed in the Tibetan struggle, social works, and environmental protection fronts. As His Holiness the Dalai Lama always says, “Hope for the best and prepare for the worst”, the Speaker urged for continued dedication for the common cause. Taking the opportunity, the Speaker further expressed his appreciation to the founding members of the largest Tibetan non-governmental organization in exile; Kasur Tethong Tenzin Geyche, late Kalon Trisur Sonam Topgyal, Kalon Trisur Tethong Tenzin Namgyal and late Kasur Gyari Lodoe Gyaltsen.

Finally, the Speaker concluded his address by praying for the long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, spontaneous fulfilment of all His wishes. The Speaker also prayed for efficient working of the TYC and prompt resolution of Tibetan issue.

Speaker Pema Jungney then awarded the TYC’s golden jubilee logo designer and songwriters and launched TYC’s golden jubilee song.The event also saw the TYC’s statement by the incumbent President Gonpo Dhundup, speech from the Chief Guest Kasur Tethong Tenzin Geyche (a founding member of the TYC), video message from founding member Kalon Trisur Tethong Tenzin Namgyal, speech by the Chief Justice Commissioner of the Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission and Former President of TYC Dagpo Sonam Norbu, and video message from Sikyong Dr. Lobsang Sangay (a former standing committee member of TYC).

The chief guest at the event also launched the TYC’s golden jubilee logo and a photo Journal of TYC and Tibetan Supreme Justice Commission Dagpo Sonam Norbu and TYC President Gonpo Dhundup felicitated the four founding members with gratitude awards.

The event concluded with the presentation of Tibetan traditional dances by the artists of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Art (TIPA) and thank you note by the Vice President Lobsang Tsering of TYC.