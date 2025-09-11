Tenth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Begins

Dharamshala, 10th September 2025: The tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, scheduled to be held from 10 to 18 September 2025, officially began today at 9:30 AM with the Speaker’s announcement of session commencement.

Present at the session were Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Kalons, and parliamentarians. The session opened with the singing of the Tibetan national anthem.

In his session commencement address, the Speaker highlighted His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s statement affirming the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama during the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference. He also noted the subsequent adoption of a resolution by the Conference in support of His Holiness’s affirmation regarding his reincarnation, asserting that the Gaden Phodrang Trust holds the sole authority to recognize the next Dalai Lama, not Beijing.

The Speaker further underscored the joint statement issued by France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Lithuania, Estonia, and Iceland, which rejected external interference in His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation process and affirmed the Tibetan Buddhist community’s right to choose their spiritual leaders free from state interference. He also referenced the United Kingdom’s position, as expressed by its Ambassador to the UN during a side event at the UN Human Rights Council, which raised concerns over China’s interference in His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation.

Speaking about the celebrations marking His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, the Speaker mentioned the long-life prayer offered to Him by the Central Tibetan Administration, as well as related programs organized around the world in his honor and in commemoration of the Year of Compassion. He also spoke about an upcoming resolution to be introduced in the House expressing gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The Speaker also remarked that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Tibet was driven more by optics than reality, a broader effort by China to project an image of unity and loyalty to the Communist Party, while in fact being a choreographed celebration and calculated performance.

In accordance with the ‘Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’, a panel of Chairpersons and an Ad Hoc Committee were appointed.

Official obituary references to Kasur (former Minister) Tashi Wangdu, Kasur (former Minister) Tsering Dhondup Yangdhar, and Chisur (former Parliamentarian) Bawa Lungkhar Ngawang Tashi were read by parliamentarians Tenzin Jigdal, Juchen Kunchok Chodon, and Tsering Yangchen respectively. A minute of silence was observed in the house to mourn for the official obituary references.

The session continued with Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture, presenting the précis 2024-25 annual report of its main ministry office as well as of institutions under it.

The review of the detailed annual report of the Department of Religion and Culture by the Standing Committee was presented by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel.

Motion for debate on the DoR&C’s précis report and its review by Standing Committee was tabled by parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen and supported by parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Religion and Culture, presented the Kashag’s clarification.

Members of Parliament participated in the deliberation on the undertakings of the Department of Religion and Culture, commending the department’s overall performance. In particular, they lauded its successful organization of the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference.

In response to questions from the lawmakers, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the current Kalon of the department, provided detailed clarifications on various projects and programs. These included the distribution of books to monasteries and nunneries, scholarships for monks and nuns, undertaking of the Norbulinga Institute of Tibetan Culture, activities of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA), and other key initiatives undertaken by the department.

The session proceeded with the presentation of the précis 2024-25 report of the Department of Home (DoH) by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of DoH.

The report reading and its examination of the Department of Home (DoH) remains open for tomorrow’s seating.

The first day of the tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile was adjourned at 5 pm.

Today’s session had Danish participants of the European Youth Delegation as observers.