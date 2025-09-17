Tenth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Adjourns, Appoints Additional Election Commissioners

Dharamshala, 18 September 2025: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the final day of the tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began with deliberations on the reports of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR).

The Kalon provided clarifications on various issues raised in the House, including the Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG), the Tibet Policy Institute, the Middle Way Approach, Tibet advocacy programs, the Tibet Museum, and Tibet support groups among others.

The session then proceeded to the election of Additional Election Commissioners of the Tibetan Election Commission. Former Parliamentarian Tsering Youdon was elected as one of the Additional Election Commissioners, receiving 30 votes against Karma Lekshey, who garnered 11 votes.

The House also saw election of Nangsa Choedon, former secretary of the CTA, as the other Additional Election Commissioner with 32 votes against Dr. Kunchok Tsundue who secured 11 votes.

Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Health (DoHe), presented the department’s annual report and parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen presented the Standing Committee’s review of the detailed annual report of DoHe (2024-2025).

The motion for debate on the aforementioned report was tabled by parliamentarian Tenzin Jigdal and supported by parliamentarian Tsering Yangchen. Followed by the Kashag’s clarification by the DoHe Kalon and general debate on all the reports under the jurisdiction of DoHe.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the incumbent Kalon of the Department of Health, answered questions on facilities provided to healthcare workers under the department, undertaking of Men-Tsee–Khang, spreading healthcare awareness, providing public essentials like water and toilets, Zero TB initiative of Tibetan Delek hospital, internet addiction, substance abuse, importance of mental health, and other programs of the department.

The session proceeded with legislative procedure’s third reading and adoption of the proposed amendments of the following rules and regulation.

The Charter of Tibetans in exile Tibetan Code of Judiciary Tibetan Code of Civil Procedure Rules of the Central Council of Tibetan Medicine (CCTM) Rules and regulation for salaries and other allowance for the Supreme Justice Commissioner and other Justice Commissioners Rules and regulation for salaries and other allowances of the Sikyong and the Kalons

A motion to extend the work of the Joint Committee of Parliament and Kashag on the standardization of the Tibetan national flag and emblem was tabled by parliamentarian Lobsang Thupten and supported by Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi. The Joint Committee was established under Resolution No. 59, passed during the 9th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Following unanimous adoption of the motion, the committee will submit its report to the Parliamentary Secretariat before the 11th Session.

Similarly, a motion to extend the work of the Parliamentary Committee tasked with compiling His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s speeches on democracy and updating the book on the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile was tabled by parliamentarian Juchen Konchok Chodon and supported by Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen. This committee was formed under Resolution No. 58, also passed during the 9th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. With unanimous approval of the motion, the committee will submit its report to the Parliamentary Secretariat by 31 December 2025.

Finally, the Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat, Sonam Dorjee, read out the leave of absence for Parliament Members before Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel delivered his concluding speech, officially bringing the session to a close.

The Speaker in his conclusion speech informed the house of resolution of gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the obituary references, solidarity resolution, legislature amendments, 4 starred questions, reports of departments of the CTA, Kashag’s clarification, election of two Additional Election Commissioners of the Election Commission and pertinent matters taken in this session.

The Speaker called for collective efforts from all in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict and reminded the lawmakers of the importance of maintaining proper conduct during the debate and adhering to the Rules and Regulations of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

He thanked the Parliamentary Secretariat, the Department of Security, the Department of Information and International Relations, and the Electrician of the Department of Home for their valuable contribution and assistance during the parliament session.

Today’s session had Aide à l’Enfance Tibétaine (AET) ‘s President Karma Thinley led members Ngawang Dolkar, Goerges Bordet, Hervet Claude Berhau, Helene Juliette Roger, and Emmanuelle Anne Beatrice Morand as observers. The observers were accorded a warm welcome by the house.

The session adjourned sine die at 7:36 pm.