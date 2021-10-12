The 17th TPiE First Session Adjourns Today

Dharamsala: Chaired by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, the second day of 1st Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened with the first list of business, the official gratitude resolution tabled by Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and supported by Parliamentarian Serta Tsultrim. The official resolution highlights the greatness of the noble deeds of His Holiness the great 14th Dalai Lama and His kind guidance especially on ending the Tibetan Parliamentary stalemate which lasted almost 4 months. The resolution expresses gratitude to His Holiness for his enlightening guidance and begs pardon for the discord. It further prays with great hope that His Holiness the Dalai Lama may live for a hundred aeons, and at the same time resolves to work collectively for the common cause of Tibet. Parliamentarians participated in the deliberation held over the resolution, extending their support.

The session continued with Kashag’s statement, presented by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, in response to the deliberation held over Kashag’s clarification. The official bill on the Kashag’s statement tabled by Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam and supported by Parliamentarian Tenpa Yarphel was passed in the house with a majority.

The official solidarity motion from the previous day was passed unanimously after due deliberation.

Afterward, the Secretary-General of Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat Mr. Tsewang Ngodup read out the leave of absence of the Parliament Members, and then Speaker gave his conclusion speech.

The Speaker in his conclusion speech informed the house of the obituary references, solidarity resolutions, Kashag’s clarification, and official resolutions passed in this session. He appreciated everyone present in the house for their participation in passing resolutions, and at the same time advised the Parliamentarians to abide by the resolution passed today. Speaker greeted Sikyong and the newly approved three kalons for the 16th Kashag and assured Parliament’s full cooperation to work for the common cause of Tibet.

Informing the house of holding a Parliament session in near future which shall be informed after discussing it with the Standing Committee, the Speaker informed of Parliamentary visitation programs, Tibet outreach programs, Parliamentary proceeding workshop for new MPs, and other projects for future.

Finally, the Speaker thanked the staff of the Parliamentary secretariat, Department of Information and International Relations, Department of Security, and Department of Health for their service and assistance during the session. He then prayed for a long life of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and quick resolution of Tibet’s issue.

The session adjourned sine die at 4:30 pm.