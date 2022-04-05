The Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel addresses the closing ceremony of the 5th General Meeting of Global Tibetan People’s Movement for Middle Way Approach

The Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Khenpo Sonam Tenphel addressed the closing ceremony of the 5th General Meeting of Global Tibetan People’s Movement for Middle Way Approach as the Chief Guest at Hotel Wood Castle, Mcleod Ganj earlier this morning.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel highlighted the importance of efforts in a movement and that the movement does not only mean protesting on the road or going for a march rather movements can be in different forms. The Middle Way policy being a movement benefitting both China and Tibet, Speaker drew on the importance of understanding the policy and how to practically go by the policy.

Speaker also noted the importance of working towards the set common goal, working collectively, and negotiating with each other regardless of the path that one chooses.

Speaker also narrated how the invasion of Tibet took place back in the 1950s with huge military arms and armaments. The whole situation at the time was very different from today’s time. So by understanding the historical past, one can learn how to work effectively in the future.

Khenpo Sonam Tenphel also spoke on the benefits of the Middle Way Policy and the need to take further responsibilities to enhance the working and the impact of the policy. Speaker stated that the main problem lies with the Chinese leaders and not the people, as there are Chinese people who support the Middle Way Policy yet the government remains authoritative and hence not effective. Hence, the Speaker encouraged the gathering to have dialogue with Chinese people whenever they get the opportunity and further explain the Middle Way Policy.

Lastly, the Speaker noted the importance of preserving the Tibetan Language, culture, and religion which one can do on a daily basis without the need for any efforts like involving in a particular movement. Thus to preserve our identity, the Speaker reiterated the gathering to value our own culture and religion.

The event was followed by a group picture with the old and newly elected members of the Global Tibetan People’s Movement for the Middle Way Approach.