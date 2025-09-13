Third Day of Tenth Session of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 12 September 2025: The third day of the tenth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, presided over by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, began with a starred question raised by parliamentarian Ngodup Dorjee to Kalon Norzin Dolma of the Department of Information and International Relations (DIIR).

In response, the Kalon provided the necessary clarifications regarding the Voluntary Tibet Advocacy Group (V-TAG), as well as addressing supplementary questions posed by other parliamentarians.

The session then continued with deliberations on the undertaking of the Department of Home (DoH). Sikyong Penpa Tsering, who also serves as the current Kalon of the Department of Home, responded to questions and concerns raised about the review of the Nyamdak Category (underprivileged), conditions of the elderly homes under the department, training initiatives on areca nut plantations, and measures such as solar fencing to block elephants in Tibetan settlement in Kollegal, among other topics.

The DoH Kalon further elaborated on the department’s preventive measures to mitigate flood risks in Tibetan areas in Kullu and Manali, as well as the provision of emergency relief to the affected people from the recent flood in these areas.

Thereafter, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, incumbent Kalon of the Department of Finance (DoF), presented the department’s précis 2024-2025 annual report and parliamentarian Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen presented the Standing Committee’s reviewed report on the detailed annual report of the Department of Finance.

This was followed by parliamentarian Juchen Konchok Chodon tabling and parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi supporting the motion for debate on the DoF’s précis report respectively.

The debate on the undertaking of the Department of Finance remains open for the next seating.

Today’s session also had Senior RSS leader Dr. Indresh Kumar, along with Dr. Ramlal (RSS leader and former General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party), Om Prakas (RSS Pracharak, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh), and Deepak Kumar (PA to Dr. Indresh Kumar) as observers.

The delegation held a meeting with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, during which they were presented with publications on Tibet in Hindi and other regional languages.

The house adjourned at 5:00 pm until 9:30 am of the next day.