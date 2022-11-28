Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Concludes the Strategic Meeting.

Dharamsala: On November 25, 2022, the four-day Brainstorming & Strategic Meeting of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) successfully concluded with a renewed outlook on the shared cause of Tibet.

Parliamentarians shared their opinions and voiced their thoughts & recommendations on the future direction of TPiE’s strategic meetings and workshops to enhance their capacities during the feedback session. Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel clarified the doubts and concerns raised by the parliamentarians and elaborated on the topics covered, the purpose, & the significance of the resource persons.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang concluded the meeting by appreciating the active participation of the parliamentarians and their constructive suggestions. She clarified that all the topics covered were based on suggestions from the parliamentarians, and this time the suggestions to have more sessions on the Tibetan History and Sino-Tibet Dialogue will be taken care of in the future. She also emphasized the importance of revisiting the TPiE Parliamentary Proceeding and giving more exposure to the research fellows of the Tibet Policy Institute (TPI).

Important topics featured in this meeting are, “the Overview of the Sino-Tibet Dialogue and International Political Scenario,” presented by Mr. Kelsang Gyaltsen, Former Envoy of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, who provided insight into the dialogue process, followed by constructive engagements with parliamentarians. The Director of TPI, Mr. Dawa Tsering covered “the Structure of the Chinese Government and its Successive Congress Meetings.”

Mr. Karma Lekshay and Ms. Sonam Dechen, Director and Associate Director respectively, of the Tibetan Centre for Conflict Resolution, carried out an activity-based session to empower the parliamentarians in promoting non-violent approaches to any conflicts in society and in individuals’ daily lives.

TPI Research Fellows Mr. Tenzin Dhedan and Ms. Phentok shared their valuable knowledge on China’s military strategy and religious freedom in Tibet, respectively, followed by a Q&A session.