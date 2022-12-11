Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosts luncheon in honour of MP Jamyang Namgyal, MP Sujeet Kumar, and dignitaries from Ladakh.

Dharamshala: After the official celebration of the 33rd anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize on His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile hosted a luncheon in honour of MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (Lok Sabha), MP Sujeet Kumar (member of Rajya Sabha and Convenor of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet), Tashi Gyalson (Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor of LAHDC), Tsering Angchuk, Deputy Chairman of LAHDC; and Ghulam Mehdi Ashoor (Executive Councillor of LAHDC) on 10th December at Norbu House in Mcleod Ganj.

Over the lunch, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang led parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Lopon Thupten Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso had productive discussion with the two Indian lawmakers and members of the high-level delegation from Ladakh. The two Indian MPs were presented with Tibetan traditional thangkas and the delegates of Ladakh were presented with mementos by the Deputy Speaker.

After the lunch, MP Sujeet Kumar, Convenor of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, paid a visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The APIPFT Convenor was received by Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang and Parliamentary Secretarait’s Secretary-General Sonam Dorjee. The MP was briefed on evolution, functioning, and composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. MP Sujeet Kumar was presented with a book on significance of the ecology of Tibetan plateau by the Deputy Speaker.