Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation begins Tibet Advocacy Campaign in Delhi

Delhi: With the Indian Parliament’s winter session in process, a delegation of the standing committee consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Tsering Yangchen, Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, and Lobsang Thupten began their Tibet advocacy campaign in Delhi on 22nd Dec 2022.

Members of the Parliamentary delegation were divided into two groups with the first group consisting of Parliamentarians Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Tsering Yangchen, and Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong, and the second group consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, and Lobsang Thupten has reached out to a Minster of State, 11 MPs, and a member of the National Commission for Minorities on the first day of the advocacy.

The first group had meetings with Shri John Barla, MP Lok Sabha, BJP (Minister of State, Minority Affairs); Shri Lahar Singh Siroya, MP Rajya Sabha, BJP; Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, MP Lok Sabha, BJP; Smt. Rinchen Lhamo, member of the National Commission for Minorities; Shri Lahar Singh Siroya, MP Rajya Sabha, BJP; and Shri Birendra Prasad Baishya, MP Rajya Sabha, Asom Gana Parishad.

Similarly, the second group had meetings with Shri Ram Chander Jangra, MP Rajya Sabha, BJP; Dr. Farooq Abdullah, MP Lok Sabha, JKNC, former Union Mister and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir; Shri Hasmukhbhai Patel, MP Lok Sabha BJP; Shri Balak Nath, MP Lok Sabha, BJP; Shri Dhal Singh Bisen, MP Lok Sabha, BJP; Shri Guman Singh Damor, MP Lok Sabha, BJP; and Shri Vinayak Raut, MP Lok Sabha, Shiv Sena.

During the parliamentary delegation’s meetings with the Indian lawmakers and officials, the Tibetan MPs extended their gratitude to India and its people for all the support provided to Tibet and Tibetans in exile. Apprising the critical situation inside of Tibet, they also informed the Indian MPs about the 157 known self-immolations that happened in Tibet since 2009 protesting repression, cultural genocide, and other human rights violations.

They also briefed on how the Chinese government policies are forcing three out of every four Tibetan students into a vast network of colonial boarding schools, separating children as young as four from their parents. The schools function as sites for remolding children into Chinese nationals loyal to the CC aimed primarily to eradicate the Tibetan culture, language, and identity. China is known to be keeping control of every move of their citizen and they have crossed the limit of monitoring to such an extent that Chinese authorities have been gathering DNA samples across Tibet, by coercing people to give blood samples, or taking blood samples without informed, meaningful and freely given consent or justification including young children.

The delegates called on governments and Parliamentarians around the world to help create conditions conducive to achieving a just and durable solution to the Tibet-China conflict, and to bring an end to the illegal occupation of Tibet.

They appealed to the aforementioned Minister, MPs, and officials to make PRC leadership accountable to uphold international law and treat Tibet as a matter of international concern, not China’s internal affair, to take the Tibetan issue with great urgency and gravely as China continues to threaten the security of India with the border clash that keeps happening now and then, to support an early resumption of dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness and the Chinese Government, and to pay attention to Tibet Plateau as it is being destructed by China through every means to attain economic advantage which significantly affects India and the whole world at large.

During their meetings, the Tibetan MPs presented the Indian dignitaries with the TPiE souvenir, appeal letter, and books on His Holiness the Dalai Lama, and Tibet.

The Tibetan Parliament’s Tibet advocacy program will continue till the 28th of December.