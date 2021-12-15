Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation begins Tibet Advocacy Campaign in Delhi

Dharamsala: Tibetan Parliamentary delegation consisting of Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso began Tibet advocacy campaign in Delhi on 14th December 2021.

With the Indian Parliament’s winter session in process, the Tibetan Parliamentary delegates met with Shri Ramdas Athawale (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment), Shri Bashistha Narain Singh (Rajya Sabha MP for Bihar), Shri Kaushalendra Kumar (Lok Sabha MP for Bihar), Shri K.C. Ramamurthy (Member of Rajya Sabha for Karnataka), Shri Anil Agrawal (Member of Rajya Sabha for UP), and Shri Mahendra Pandey (office secretary at the BJP’s national headquarters) to appraise the ever-critical situation inside Tibet and to garner support on the revival of All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT).

The delegation appealed to the aforesaid Minister, MPs, and officials to take a leading role in the international arena on the question of survival of the Tibetan identity and its rich cultural heritage. The Tibetan Parliamentarians further urged them to join the world leaders in expressing concern over human rights violations and religious repression in Tibet and to support an early resumption of dialogue with the representatives of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Chinese Government. Finally, to join the world leaders to urge United Nations Framework Conventions on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to launch a scientific research study to understand the impact of the Tibetan plateau on global climate change and to consider the Boycott of Beijing Olympics 2022 to show solidarity with the immense human suffering in Tibet.

They also met with the Taiwan ambassador to India and discussed possible future collaborations between the Taiwan government and the Central Tibetan Administration.

The Tibetan Parliament’s Tibet advocacy program will continue till the 23rd of December with Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso accompanied by Tibetan Parliamentary secretariat staff Ms. Tenzin Seldon, and ITCO’s staff Mr. Choenyi Tsering.