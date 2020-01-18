Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation Successfully Concludes Official Visitation Program to Taiwan

Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel presenting a souvenir to MP Freddy Lim, Member of the Legislative Yuan

Taipei: As per the program of 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit and meet the Parliament members, Tibet support groups, think tanks and officials all over the world as well as to garner more support for the cause of Tibet, a Tibetan Parliamentary delegation led by Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel along with Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Yangchen Dolkar, and Lobsang Choejor successfully concluded the official visitation program to Taiwan from 10-17 January 2020.

Continuing their visitation program on 16th January, members of the Parliamentary delegation met MP Freddy Lim, Member of the Legislative Yuan, at his office. Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel congratulated the MP for his election victory, lauding the status of democracy and freedom in Taiwan. Simultaneously, informing briefly on the aspirations of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the political stand of Central Tibetan Administration, and critical situation of Tibet. Khenpo further requested him to continue supporting Tibet’s issue and to create a Parliamentary support group for Tibet in Taiwan, to which, the MP responded that he has always been a Tibet supporter and had also received an audience with His Holiness the Dalai Lama at Dharamsala. He also informed that he would do his best to create a Parliamentary support group for Tibet with members from cross-political parties in Taiwan.

Thereafter, Members of the Parliamentary delegation also met Ms. Yeh Chu-lan, Former Vice President of the Executive Yuan of the Republic of China, Taiwan, who is also a senior advisor to the President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan. Members of the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation had an in-depth discussion on Tibet’s issue and self-immolations of Tibetan in Tibet. They further visited Nylon Cheng Liberty Foundation and Memorial Museum, which was established in the memory of Nylon Cheng, a freedom activist and late husband of Ms. Yeh Chu-lan, who self-immolated in a free speech campaign.

Later over dinner in the evening, Tibetan Parliamentarians had a thorough discussion on peace and non-violence with heads and staff of Permanent Peace Partnership, Perpetual Peace World Federation, and Asia-Pacific Peace Association.

On 17 January, Members of the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation along with the representative of the Office of Tibet (Taiwan) attended the farewell event of MP Mei-Nu- Yu, Member of the Legislative Yuan of Taiwan to pay gratitude on behalf of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. Ambassadors from the USA, Canada, Germany, the UK, and the Netherland, and many dignitaries of governmental and Non-Governmental Organizations attended the event. MP Mei-Nu-Yu in her speech expressed happiness over the presence of Tibetan Parliamentary delegation led by Parliamentarian Khenpo Sonam Tenphel along with Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Yangchen Dolkar, and Lobsang Choejor.

Thus, Parliamentarians successfully concluded the official Tibet advocacy program to Taiwan.