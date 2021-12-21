Tibetan Parliamentary Tibet Advocacy Campaign Continues on the Seventh Day

New Delhi: The Tibetan Parliamentary Tibet advocacy campaign on the seventh day, 20th December, continued with meeting, interacting, and lobbying the Indian Minister, lawmakers, and foreign officials on Tibet’s issue.

With India’s winter parliament in session, delegation members from the 17th Tibetan Parliament including Parliamentarians Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso reached out to Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology of India; Shri Suresh Kumar Kashyap, Lok Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh; Shri Raju Bista, Lok Sabha member from West Bengal; Shri Manish Tewari, Lok Sabha member from Punjab; and Shri Sabtagiri Ulka, Lok Sabha member from Odisha.

Later in the evening, the Tibetan delegates visited the US Embassy in Delhi and met with Mr. Graham D. Mayer, the Counsellor for Political Affairs, and Mr. John N. Winstead, Secretary of the US Embassy. They discussed the current critical situation inside Tibet and urged for US’s continued support for Tibet’s issue.

The delegation members during the Tibet Advocacy campaign solicited support for the revival of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet and apprised on the following five points to the Indian lawmakers.