Western Massachusetts Marks the 18th Anniversary of the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal Award to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama

Massachusetts: The Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts, Amherst, observed the 18th anniversary of the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal Award conferred upon His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama with a special commemorative gathering held on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Most Holy Redeemer Church in Amherst. The event was attended by members of the local Tibetan community, friends of Tibet, and students from nearby universities.

Member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPIE) representing North America, Thondup Tsering, graced the occasion as the chief guest and delivered the keynote address.

In his speech, MP Thondup Tsering highlighted the historical significance of the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest civilian honors in the United States, established during the American Revolution to recognize exceptional service and contributions to humanity. Over the years, the award has been bestowed upon distinguished individuals such as George Washington, Winston Churchill, Mother Teresa, and Martin Luther King Jr.

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama became the recipient of this prestigious honor on October 17, 2007, in a historic ceremony held in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The award recognized His Holiness’s lifelong commitment to peace, nonviolence, human rights, and universal compassion.

Parliamentarian Thondup Tsering explained that for the people inside Tibet, the award served as a profound moment of hope and recognition — a reminder that the truth of Tibet’s struggle and the moral leadership of His Holiness could not be silenced by oppression. For Tibetans living in the free world, it symbolized pride, unity, and validation of His Holiness’s global message of compassion and peace.

Recalling the historic ceremony, MP Thondup quoted then-President George W. Bush, who honoured His Holiness as “a universal symbol of peace and tolerance, a shepherd for the faithful, and the keeper of the flame for his people.”

In a personal reflection, MP Thondup Tsering shared his own experience of attending the 2007 Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony in Washington, D.C., where he had the privilege of representing the Tibetan community as the then-President of the Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts. He recalled with gratitude that Speaker Pelosi had extended invitations to all Presidents of the Tibetan Associations in North America to attend the ceremony, making it a deeply meaningful and unforgettable moment for the Tibetan diaspora.

The event also featured the screening of a documentary film titled “18 Years of U.S. Congressional Gold Medal to His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama: A Reminiscence” produced by Tibet TV. The film beautifully revisits the landmark event, and invites viewers to reflect on how that recognition continues to resonate: inspiring younger generations, strengthening the voice of Tibetan culture and identity in exile, and reinforcing the values of peace, dialogue and compassion in an increasingly complex world.