Year of Compassion Film Screening of Mission Joy Held in Northampton, Massachusetts

Northampton, MA – October 4, 2025: The Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts (RTAM) hosted a special screening of Mission Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times at the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton as part of the Year of Compassion (2025–2026), a global initiative celebrating the 90th birth anniversary of His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama.

The event brought together over 500 people, including local leaders, members of the Tibetan community, local residents, faculty and students from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Amherst College and Smith College. The screening aimed to share His Holiness’s message of peace, compassion, and universal responsibility through the extraordinary friendship of His Holiness and the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra of Northampton attended as Chief Guest, expressing her appreciation for the Tibetan community’s efforts to foster understanding and compassion. Thondup Tsering, Member of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile representing North America, was the Guest of Honor and delivered the keynote address.

In his remarks, Parliamentarian Thondup Tsering spoke of the global significance of the Year of Compassion initiative launched by the Central Tibetan Administration in July 2025. He recalled the opening ceremony at the Massachusetts State House, which featured a legislative resolution signed by 90 members of the Massachusetts Senate and House honoring His Holiness’s life and legacy.

Introducing the film, he said, “Mission Joy beautifully captures the laughter, wisdom, and humanity of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Tutu. Their friendship teaches us that joy and compassion are not luxuries, but necessities for peace in our time.”

Directed by Academy Award®-winner Louie Psihoyos and co-director Peggy Callahan, the film explores how joy can become a practice of resilience even amid personal and global challenges.

The Northampton screening successfully advanced the objectives of the Year of Compassion by fostering dialogue and reflection on joy, empathy, and shared humanity. It served as a meaningful reminder of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s global message that true happiness arises from compassion and service to others.

The Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts plans to continue hosting programs—including photo exhibitions, community dialogues, and youth outreach—in the coming months as part of the ongoing Year of Compassion initiative.