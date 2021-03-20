The Sixth Day of the Budget Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Kalon Yuthok Karma Gelek providing clarification to the questions raised in the house

Dharamsala: Chaired by the Deputy Speaker Ven. Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok, the sixth day of the 10th session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile began at 9:30 am, continuing with the discussion on the proposed 2021-2022 proposed Surkyol budget of Social and Resource Development Fund (SARD) from the previous days, which was then approved by the house.

Followed by deliberation and sanction of the proposed Surkyol budget of the Gang-Jong Development Finance Pvt. Ltd (GDP). Likewise, the proposed Special Recurring (Migsel) and Surkyol budgets of Staff Mess were also sanctioned unanimously.

Thereafter, the Special Recurring budget of the Department of Religion and Culture was approved after due deliberation. Motion for reduction to the Surkyol budget of the Department of Religion and Culture, tabled by Budget Estimate Committee was presented by Parliamentarian Ms. Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar and supported by Parliamentarian Ven. Monlam Tharchin. The motion was unanimously proceeded by the house for discussion, and then eventually approved by the house.

Some queries were made with regard to the terms and conditions of getting a loan or investing in Gang-Jong Development Finance Pvt. Ltd (GDP), Buddhist studies scholarship for the Himalayan students, women’s empowerment & gender equality, no of Yogi & Yogini (Vajrayana practitioners) under the department, strengthening, and facilitation of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts, Buddhist philosophical classes, admission of new monks & nuns, etc.

Requisite clarifications were provided by Kalon Karma Yeshi (Department of Finance) to the questions raised in the house. At the same time, the Kalon encouraged all the Tibetans living across the world to make investments in Gang-Jong Development Finance Pvt. Ltd and expressed his appreciation to the Tibetans who have already invested. He further clarified the difference between the Tibetan refugee livelihood Support Program (TRLSP) funded by the Social and Resources Development Fund (SARD) and commercial loans provided by the Gang-Jong Development Finance Pvt. Ltd.

Parliamentarians appreciated the Department of Religion and Culture for the publications it has done in honour of the ‘Gratitude Year to His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ and the prayer services held during the pandemic. Recommendations were made to publish books on His Holiness’s teachings by the Parliamentarians. Kalon Yuthok Karma Gelek (Department of Religion) extended his gratitude to Kasur Kirti Rinpoche and others for providing support for the publication and answered questions raised by the Parliament Members. The Kalon further appealed the general public to continue the religious activities of offering prayers and chanting mantras for the eradication of this ongoing pandemic.

The budget of the Department of Health and Budget of the Election Commission is open for discussion as no decision has been taken. Today’s session witnessed participation from 23 Parliament Members, many of which shared their views and raised questions multiple times.

Afterward, the Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat Mr. Tsewang Ngodup read out the leave of absence of the Member of Parliament and next week’s list of business.

Today’s session adjourned at 5:00 pm until 9:30 am of the next Monday.

Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar presenting Motion of reduction to the Surkyol budget of Department of Religion and Culture

Parliamentarian Geshe Monlam Tharchin supporting the Motion of reduction to the Surkyol budget of the Department of Religion and Culture

The Secretary-General of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat Mr. Tsewang Ngodup read out the leave of absence of the Member of Parliament and next week’s list of business

The Sixth Day of the Budget Session of the 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile