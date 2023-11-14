A Delegation of Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan and the Hong Kong Outlanders visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 4th November 2023: A delegation composed of five representatives from the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan- (HRNTT) and the Hong Kong Outlanders (HKO) visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today.

The delegation consisted of WU Hao Jen, Tashi Tsering, LIN Hsin-yi , Sky FUNG, and TSAI Meng-z had a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang.

Upon their arrival, the delegation was received by parliamentarian Phurpa Dorjee Gyaldhong and Secretary General Sonam Dorjee and was taken on a tour of the parliament hall wherein they were briefed on the composition, functioning, and evolution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Greeting the visiting guests, the Speaker spoke on the similarity between the situation of Tibetans and Taiwanese in terms of political and religious aspects and informed them about the meeting between the representatives of Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hongkongers, Taiwanese, and Inner Mongolians held during the side-lines of the 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet (WPCT) in Washington DC.

Focusing on the need of staying connected to navigate the common suffering in the international arena, he highlighted China’s hypocrisy while speaking on the Sino-Tibetan agreement and Sino-Indo agreement which they failed to uphold. He also shed light on the severity of human rights violations happening in Tibet including restriction on learning Tibetan, practicing Buddhism, and so forth by further informing them of the 157 known cases of Tibetans self-immolating in the form of protest against China.

While, the Deputy Speaker shared experience of her recent official trip to Germany where she had the opportunity to introduce the Central Tibetan Administration, a unique democratic setup of Tibetans in exile bestowed by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, to many esteemed officials. Explaining how people in general and news stations, in particular, are more intrigued by wars and atrocities happening across the world than acknowledging Tibet’s non-violent approach, she emphasized making China accountable for its actions and not succumbing to its dictates if the world wants peace.

She further explained how changes on the Tibetan plateau can affect the global climate especially when China after the occupation of Tibet has leverage and hegemony over the rivers flowing from Tibet. And she calls on initiating UN-led scientific research on the significance of the Tibetan plateau.

“When together, our force is stronger and so is our fight”, concluded the Deputy Speaker while encouraging to foster friendship between the people of Tibet, Taiwan, Hongkong, East Turkestan, and Inner Mongolia.

Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan is a coalition comprising Taiwan-based NGOs. Individual members include Tibetan and Taiwanese social activists, college professors, writers, students, and legislators, amongst people of many other professions.

The HKO is an organization with a group of Hong Kong youths who care about Taiwan-Hong Kong issues gathered during the period of the Anti-Extradition Bill Movement in 2019. The HKO stand with their allies to fight against totalitarianism and fight for freedom and democracy.