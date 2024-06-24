A high-level bipartisan US congressional delegation visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 18th June 2024: A high-level bipartisan US congressional delegation led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. The delegation includes Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi; Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, House Veterans Affairs Committee; Rep. Gregory Meeks, Ranking Member, House Foreign Affairs Committee; Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, House Ways and Means Committee; Rep. Jim McGovern, House Rules Committee; and Rep. Ami Bera, House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The high-level delegation was received with Tibetan traditional welcome by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Kalon Gyari Dolma, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, members of the Standing Committee, the Public Accounts Committee & the Rules and Review Committee, and secretary led staff members of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.

Greeting the delegation members, the Speaker said their visit to Dharamshala sends a strong message to the Chinese government and demonstrates the bipartisan support from the U.S. Congress for the Tibetan cause. He expressed gratitude to various governments, particularly India and the United States, for their generous support, which has enabled Tibetans in exile to thrive globally. He appreciated the steadfast support from the United States, demonstrated through initiatives such as the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, the Tibet Policy and Support Act of 2020, the appointment of the Special Coordinator, and the recent passage of the Resolve Tibet Act, which he said further solidifies this commitment.

The Speaker highlighted the dire situation in Tibet, where Tibetans are denied their political, economic, religious, and linguistic rights, as well as their freedoms of speech and movement. He emphasized that this high-level delegation visit uplifts the spirits of Tibetans facing adversity in Tibet and renews their faith in the US’s commitment to democratic values.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the evolution of Tibetan democracy in exile, a long-aspired vision of His Holiness the Dalai Lama that came to fruition with the constitution of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile. She provided insights into the composition of the Tibetan parliament and elaborated on its workings, including its bi-annual sessions, advocacy programs, visitations, International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet (INPaT) and conventions such as WPCTs.

The Deputy Speaker expressed gratitude to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jim McGovern for their participation in the 8th WPCT held in 2022 in Washington DC. She also extended thanks to the successive US administrations and its people for their steadfast support of Tibet’s just cause, especially the visiting delegates for boosting the morale of the Tibetans across the world.

Chairman Michael McCaul of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in his address, highlighted the Resolve Tibet Act and its legislative journey, emphasizing the importance of democracy. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of the House Veterans Affairs Committee reiterated the United States’ steadfast support for Tibet. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi underscored the significance of Tibetan democracy and echoed His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s message of peace, love, and compassion.

Members of the US congress delegation were felicitated with TPiE souvenirs and mementos by the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker before they headed over to the Tibet Museum.