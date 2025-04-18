Tibetan Parliamentary Visitation Underway in Mundgod Doeguling

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, a parliamentary delegation consisting of parliamentarians Geshe Monlam Tharchin and Kunga Sotop, are currently visiting Mundgod’s Doeguling Tibetan Settlement in South India.

On 5th April 2025, they visited Mundgod Sambhota Tibetan School (former Central School for Tibetan). They were welcomed with a traditional scarf ceremony led by the principal, the student council, teaching staff, and parent representatives, accompanied by traditional drum music. At the gathering, the principal introduced the school, followed by speeches from both parliament members. The school rector then delivered a thank you speech.

Thereafter, they visited the Sambhota Primary School where they were welcomed by the headmaster and staff members. In the headmaster’s office, they received a briefing on the school’s activities. They observed classes in progress from first to fifth, and toured all sections of the school.

In the afternoon, they visited the Sambhota Primary School in Camp 6, where they were warmly welcomed by the school’s headmaster, staff, and music band. Students from first to fifth classes presented school activities, after which the headmaster delivered a report on the school’s work. The two MPs gave speeches, followed by visiting all classrooms from kindergarten to fifth class to observe teaching methods. They particularly praised the drama teacher’s excellent results in preserving traditional Tibetan performing arts such as Lhamo (Tibetan opera). In the evening, they paid their respect to the Kagyu Bokar Monastery.

The next day on 6th April, they visited the Drepung Loseling Monastery’s School where they were welcomed by the principal and staff. They visited all classrooms from kindergarten to tenth grade to observe teaching methods. The principal and Chagzoe provided detailed information about the school’s current situation and activities. Afterwards, they toured the Loseling library and monks’ tailoring workshop, where the library administrator provided explanations.

Upon arriving at Drepung Loseling Meditation and Science Centre, they were welcomed by the deputy director and others. They toured various departments, examined scientific research papers presented by the monks, visited the audio-visual department to learn about their projects, and watched a short documentary about Loseling Monastery. They also visited the monastery’s clinic, which integrates both Western and traditional Tibetan medicine, and toured all its departments.

Thereafter, they were welcomed by the Loseling Chagzoe and others, and visited Drepung Loseling’s main temple for prayers. They also visited the hall containing remains of great spiritual masters and the private chambers of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Afterwards, the Loseling Chagzoe committee served them tea and refreshments and presented them with thank you gifts.

In the afternoon, they arrived at the main temple of Drepung Gomang Monastery where they were welcomed by the senior Chagzoe and assistants. They paid respects at the main temple and were served tea and refreshments at the Chagzoe office. Afterwards, they paid their respects at Sakya DoNgag Tsechen Ling and Ratoe Monastery.

This was followed by visit to Drepung Lachi where they were welcomed by two Chagzoe. The two parliament members gave speeches and answered questions from the monks. They also paid respects at the Lachi’s shrine. During these two days’ visit, the MPs were accompanied by the LTA vice-chairperson Geshe Tenzin Ludup and TSO Rinchen Wangmo.

On 7th April, 2025, they visited the settlement’s Old Age Home. They inspected the operations and met with each elderly resident individually to inquire about their conditions. They then visited the health care centre to inspect all operations, encouraging the doctors and nurses while providing guidance on fulfilling their responsibilities.

Thereafter, they visited the agricultural farm under the settlement, where the agricultural advisor explained the status of their projects. Afterwards, they visited Norbu Hill especially the development done by Dragyab Kyabgon Chungtsang Rinpoche and received explanations from Rinpoche’s father.

They then paid respects at the Kagyu Monastery in Camp 4 and inspected the Men-Tsee-Khang (Tibetan Medical and Astrological Institute) branch located at Gomang Monastery in Camp 6. At all the places they visited, they were welcomed by the heads of departments and monasteries, received briefings on activities, provided guidance on operations, and listened to any difficulties presented. They were accompanied by the LTA chairperson Pema Dorje and TSO Rinchen Wangmo.