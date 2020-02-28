A Tibetan Parliamentary Delegation to officially visit Russia

Tibetan Parliamentary delegation to Russia (From Left Parliamentarian Dawa Tsering, Parliamentarian Tsering Youdon, Parliamentarian Dhondup Tashi, and Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi)

Dharamsala: As per the program of 16th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit and meet the Parliament members, Tibet support groups, think tanks and officials all over the world as well as to garner more support for the cause of Tibet, a Tibetan Parliamentary delegation comprising of Parliamentarians Mr. Dawa Tsering, Ms. Tsering Youdon, Mr. Dhondup Tashi, and Mr. Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi will visit Russia from 3-10 March 2020.

Parliamentary delegates are scheduled to leave from Dharamsala to Delhi on 29 Feb and then to Russia on 2 March. They will return back to India on 11 March.