Ad Hoc committee commences outlining Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited’s transition to an autonomous company

Dharamshala, 2 Nov 2022: In accordance with the official resolution, document no 44, passed by the fourth session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, an Ad Hoc committee consisting of three parliamentarians Dawa Tsering, Dorjee Tseten, Geshe Ngaba Gangri, and two CTA officials Acting Secretary Tenzin Legdup, and Deputy Secretary Namgyal Gendun of DoF have been appointed by the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The committee members met this morning and unanimously appointed parliamentarian Dorjee Tseten as its Chairperson and Deputy Secretary Namgyal Gendun as its Secretary. They also met the Speakers to seek their guidance before the commencement of the committee’s work.

As per the official resolution, the Speaker guided the committee members to process the transition of the Gang-Jong Development Finance Private Limited to an independent company autonomous from the direct control and supervision of the CTA by outlining the GDP’s administrative structure, location, the composition of board members, working guidelines, re-registration of investors, recruitment of staff & their salaries, and other necessary works.

The committee will present its report of proposed guidelines for GDP at the 5th Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.