Budget Estimate Committee Meets to Review CTA 2024-2025 Budget

Dharamsala, 26th Feb 2024: The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile convened today at the parliamentary secretariat to assess the consolidated budget presented by the Department of Finance (DoF) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for the fiscal year 2024-2025.

Pursuant to Article 66 of the Rules and Regulations governing the procedure and conduct of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang appointed committee members tasked with reviewing proposed expenditures on projects and activities across various CTA departments. These allocations will be sanctioned following deliberations during the upcoming budget session of the Tibetan Parliament in March 2024.

The committee composed of Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Ngawa Gangri, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Tenzin Jigdal met with Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang at 9:30 am today to seek the requisite guidance. Followed by the commencement of the execution of their allotted tasks after unanimously appointing Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende as the Chairperson and Parliamentarian Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyatsen as the Secretary of the committee.

The Budget Estimate Committee of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile will submit a revised consolidated budget proposal before the 12th of March 2024 to the Tibetan Parliament Secretariat.