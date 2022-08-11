Committee concludes reviewing the financial accounts of the office of the Auditor General for 2021-2022

Dharamsala: A committee appointed to review the financial accounts of the office of the Auditor-General for the fiscal year 2021-2022 concluded on 11th August 2022. The committee consisting of Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar from the Department of Religion and Culture, and Deputy Secretary Dawa from the Department of Education has successfully reviewed the financial accounts of the center and branch offices of the Auditor General for eight months.

The committee led by its Chair Parliamentarian Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam, and the committee’s Secretaries Deputy Secretary Tenzin Dolkar, and Deputy Secretary Dawa commenced on the 6th of December 2021 with the allotted task of reviewing the financial accounts of the center and branch offices of the Auditor General. Thereafter, the committee also cross-check each other’s reviewed financial accounts. The committee has made inquiries by summoning the relevant staff several times.

After completing individually assigned tasks, the members of the committee met again today to deliberate on the final review. The reviewed report was presented to the Secretary-General Sonam Dorjee of the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat.