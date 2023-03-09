Delegation of Mexican Deputies Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A delegation of Mexican lawmakers comprising Deputies Lidia Garcia Anaya, Dulce Maria Corina, Ines Parra Juarez, Salvador Caro Cabrera, Maria Elena Limon Garcia, Ma Teresa Rosaura Ochoa Mejia, Julieta Mejia Ibanez, Lidia Perez Barcenas, and Jose Miguel De La Cruz Lima along with Representative Jigme Tsering, Parliamentary Assistants and members of Tibet Support Groups from Mexico visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile (TPiE) on 9th March 2023.

Welcoming the deputies from Mexico, the Speaker extended his gratitude to the lawmakers led by Salvador Caro Cabrera for constituting a Mexican parliamentary support group for Tibet in November 2022.

He further introduced the evolution of democracy in the exiled Tibetan community, the composition of the TPiE, the bi-annual sessions of the TPiE, the primary objectives of the Central Tibetan Administration, and many others.

Deputy Salvador Caro Cabrera expressed their solidarity with the Tibetans and raised his voice against the gross human rights violations happening in Tibet. He reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting the Tibetan struggle and presented the Speaker with a memento.

The Mexican deputies and Tibetan parliamentarians had extensive discussions on varied issues of common interest.