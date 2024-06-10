Deputy Speaker Commends Former Kalon Tashi Wangdi’s Lifelong Service at the Launch of His Autobiography

Dharamshala, 7th June 2024: The autobiography of Tashi Wangdi, former Kalon (Minister) of the Central Tibetan Administration, titled “My Life: Born in Free Tibet, Served in Exile,” was unveiled today at the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA). Sikyong Penpa Tsering as the chief guest and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang as the special guest, alongside Secretaries of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama (OHHDL) and a host of current and former dignitaries of the Central Tibetan Administration graced the event, alongside officials, staff, and other attendees.

Greeting the attendees at the book launch, the Deputy Speaker commenced by acknowledging the lifelong dedication and service of former Kalon Tashi Wangdi to the cause of Tibet. As the book delves into a detailed and captivating first-hand narrative of pivotal moments in the history of Tibetan exile, encompassing the inception of the Tibetan government in exile, its negotiations with the Chinese government, and His Holiness’s global recognition through prestigious accolades such as the Nobel Peace Prize, the US Congressional Gold Medal, and others. The Deputy Speaker then commended the author for his aspiration to pen his autobiography, following the advice of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, aiming to preserve historical records and to present a gift for his children.

The Deputy Speaker elaborated on the author’s multifaceted life story, tracing his journey from his early days as a Senior Clerk at the inception of the Central Tibetan Administration, then known as the Gaden Phodrang government, to his eventual rise to the position of Kalon (Minister) serving the CTA’s major departments. She also acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by the former Kalon’s family which supported him in fulfilling his duties, particularly his late wife Dikyi and his children, whose contributions she deemed equally remarkable and praiseworthy.

With deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by numerous former dignitaries, civil servants, and others, as well as their family members, who have served the Tibetan cause, the Deputy Speaker concluded her address by stressing the importance of collective effort and sacrifice from all the Tibetans in advancing the greater cause of Tibet.