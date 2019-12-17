Deputy Speaker Congratulates PM Boris Johnson on Election Victory

Dharamsala: Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, on behalf of Tibetans in and outside Tibet extends earnest congratulations to Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom and his party for the historic victory in the recent election.

Deputy Speaker in the congratulatory letter wrote, “We are here to yet again apprise you about the ongoing critical situation inside Tibet where Tibetans inside Tibet are deprived of basic human rights, freedom to practice Tibetan religion, culture and language, destruction of major historical monastic institutions, degradation of environment and natural resources and many more repressive policies by Chinese government on Tibetans. We urge you to kindly call upon the Chinese government to stop such repressive policies on Tibetans and come to terms with the most sensible solution of the Middle Way Approach in resolving the Sino-Tibet issue.”

“The United Kingdom and Tibet have a close association for the long term and thus with this friendly relation, we had the privilege to get support from the people and the government of the United Kingdom to Tibetan cause. Thus, we hope under your leadership, you and your government will continue supporting the just cause of Tibet and call upon Chinese counterpart to resume the peaceful negotiation with the envoys of His Holiness the Dalai Lama or Central Tibet Administration,” he wrote.

