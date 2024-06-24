Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Meets Senior Media Delegation

Dharamshala, 18th June 2024: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang convened a meeting today with a senior media delegation visiting the parliamentary secretariat. The delegation included Sudhi Ranjan Sen, Government Reporter Asia at Bloomberg News; Jay Prakash Ranjan from Dainik Jagran; and Ajay Banerjee, Deputy Editor at Tribune.

During their visit, the delegates were given a tour of the parliament hall and engaged in an interactive session led by the Deputy Speaker. She provided insights into the evolution, composition, and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, emphasizing its unicameral and party-less system. The session also covered the election process for the leadership of the Central Tibetan Administration, highlighting the significant role played by His Holiness the Dalai Lama in establishing a fully functional democracy in exile.

Following the tour, a Q&A session took place in the Deputy Speaker’s chamber where she responded to queries raised by the media delegates.

Accompanying the delegation was Tashi Dickyi, Coordinator of the India Tibet Coordination Office based in Delhi.