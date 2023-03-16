Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang Emphasizes the Significance of Umaylam at the 40th Anniversary of the U-Tsang Cholkha

Dharamshala: Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang graced as the Chief Guest and addressed the 40th anniversary of the U-Tsang Cholkha earlier this morning at Lhagyari near Tsuklagkhang, Mcleod Ganj on 16th March 2023.

At 7 am, the program began with traditional sangsol (incense-offering) prayers, followed by the presentation of the association’s annual report by the Secretary of the U-Tsang executive committee, followed by honoring senior citizens with gratitude certificates for their hard work and sacrifices.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Speaker extended her heartfelt gratitude to the older generation of the association for their painstaking work over the past 40 years which enabled U-Tsang Cholka to make its valuable contributions in the field of health, education, and public welfare.

The Deputy Speaker advised the gathering, who are either working at any NGO or at the Central Tibetan Association, or at any social setting, to always prioritize public work in any situation.

Advising the gathering to learn the realistic concept of Umaylam – the Middle Way Approach (MWA), which has been supported by the U-Tsang Cholka in their consecutive conferences, the Deputy Speaker emphasized the significance of understanding the MWA that has been envisioned by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and adopted unanimously & democratically by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile as per the will of the majority Tibetans.

As the U-Tsang province has the highest population in exile, the Deputy Speaker advised the Central Executive Committee of the U-Tsang Cholkha to provide platforms for the younger generation to enhance their abilities to shoulder responsibilities in the community and to organize programs and projects to build people’s trust for the organization.

The association of U-Tsang Cholkha was established on 16th March 1983 in exile. The 40th anniversary had the presence of members of parliament from U-Tsang province, executive members of the committee, and the general public.