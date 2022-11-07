Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang to visit Delhi

Dharamshala: As per the invitation conferred, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile is going to attend the celebration of the National Day of the Czech Republic and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Czech and the Republic of India on 8th Nov 2022 at the Embassy of Czech Republic, New Delhi. On the same day, she also has some other engagements in Delhi.

The Deputy Speaker is scheduled to leave for Delhi on 8th Nov and return to Dharamshala the next day.