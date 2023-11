Dharamshala: Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, is scheduled to visit Potsdam in Germany for the International Academy for Leadership (IAF) of the Friedrich Naumann Foundation’s visiting program ‘Federalism and Decentralization’ from 4th to 11th Nov 2023.

The Deputy Speaker is scheduled to leave Dharamshala for Germany via Delhi on 3rd November and return on 13th November.