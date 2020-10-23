Deputy Speaker Meets Dr Nidhi of Kamla Nehru Hospital

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok with Dr Nidhi of Kamla Nehru Hospital

Dharamsala: Dr. Nidhi, Assistant Professor and Gynecologist of Kamla Nehru Hospital Shimla and also wife of Special Secretary of Health (Himachal government), met with Deputy Speaker Acharaya Yeshi Phuntsok in his chamber on request of Mr. Rishi Walia, staff of Revised National Tuberculosis Control Program (RNTCP) and coordinator for Himalaya Pariwar at 11 am today.

Although Dr. Nidhi has read many books of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and on Buddhism but she did not had in-depth knowledge of the Tibetan issues. Therefore on meeting her, the Deputy Speaker greeted and elucidated her on the establishment of the democratic system of the Tibetan people living in exile on 2 September 1960. Followed by its evolution, changes in the composition of the Parliament members in the past and its current composition, the two parliamentary sessions, world parliamentary support groups, etc.

He further spoke on the world parliamentary conventions on Tibet (WPCT) which was first held in 1994 in New Delhi. Followed by 2nd to 7th WPCTs in Lithuania, USA, Scotland, Italy, Canada, and Latvia respectively. He also talked on the resolutions passed in the seven WPCTs.

Thereafter, the Deputy Speaker shed some light on the 154 self-immolations and other protests held against the oppressive Chinese regime by the Tibetans living in Tibet, coercion of Tibetans into mass labor camps by CCP, and other alarming situations pertaining to Tibet. She was then presented and explained with the publications from the TPiE.

The Deputy Speaker urged for the Assistant Professor’s support for the Tibetans living in Shimla and for Tibet’s issue in her field. In response, Dr. Nidhi assured her full support and promised to read all the provided publications and spread awareness on Tibet’s issue.

Dr Nidhi later also visited the Library of Tibetan works and archives and the Men-Tsee-Khang.