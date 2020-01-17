Deputy Speaker to Officially Visit Punjab and Haryana

Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok

Dharamsala: As per invitation proffered by Gurudwara Shaeed Singha based in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Deputy Speaker Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to officially visit the celebration of 550 Prakashotsav of Baba Sri Guru Nanak Devi Ji and birth anniversary of Baba Deep Singh Ji on 18th of January, 2020. Deputy Speaker is also attending the 2nd general meeting of Tibetan Sweater Sellers’ Association of Haryana in Rewari, Haryana as the Chief Guest.

Deputy Speaker is scheduled to leave Dharamsala for Hoshiarpur on 18 January 2020, attend the event there, and return back to Dharamsala on the same day. Deputy Speaker is scheduled to leave for Riwari, Haryana via Delhi from Dharamsala on 19 January and return back on 22 January.