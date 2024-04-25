Estonian Parliamentary Delegation Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala, 26th April 2024: Estonian Parliamentary and TSGs delegation comprising Juku-Kalle Raid, Member of Parliament; Henn Polluaas, Member of Parliament and former speaker; Tarmo Tamm, Member of Parliament; Andres Herkel, former MP; Roy Strider, Journalist and Estonian Tibet Support Coordinator; Eleri Porroson; and Annabel Piiritalu accompanied by Sonam Frasi, Representative of the Office of Tibet London visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today.

Upon their arrival, the visiting guests were greeted and welcomed by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, members of the Standing Committee, and staff members of the parliamentary secretariat with Tibetan ceremonial scarves, followed by a guided tour of the parliament hall where they were briefed on the evolution, composition, functioning, and other pertinent of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Subsequently, a meeting took place in the Standing Committee hall, which also serves as the library of the parliamentary secretariat, to discuss issues of shared interest. During this meeting, the Deputy Speaker highlighted the delegation’s visit to the headquarters of the Central Tibetan Administration. She emphasized that this visit sent a potent message to the Chinese government, affirming the Central Tibetan Administration as the legitimate representative of the Tibetan people, both within and beyond Tibet. She also expressed her appreciation for the delegation’s visit.

Further drawing attention to the dire situation in Tibet, where China is undermining the core elements of Tibetan identity, including language, religion, and culture, the Deputy Speaker emphasized the violations against Tibetan children. She pointed out that these children are being deprived of their birthright to learn about their heritage, as they are coerced into colonial boarding schools from as young as five years old. She also highlighted the tragic acts of self-immolation by Tibetans protesting China’s unlawful occupation, and the pervasive surveillance imposed on Tibetans under the guise of ‘national security and stability.’

Discussing the parallels between Estonia and Tibet, the Deputy Speaker called for holding China accountable for its actions in Tibet while engaging in business relations. She elaborated on the official stance of the Central Tibetan Administration, the Middle Way Approach (MWA), which advocates for genuine autonomy for Tibetans across the three provinces of Tibet. She described this approach as the most pragmatic solution for resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict.

In conclusion, the Deputy Speaker appealed to the Estonian parliament members to demonstrate their support for Tibet by attending the upcoming 9th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet (WPCT). She also encouraged them to join the International Network of Parliamentarians on Tibet (INPaT), underscoring the importance of their participation in these initiatives.

The Speaker warmly welcomed the delegation from Estonia, introducing each member of the Standing Committee and underscoring the deep ties between Estonia and Tibet, as well as Estonia’s steadfast support for Tibet’s cause.

He recounted the three significant visits by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and noted the engagements between the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile and Estonia, including the visits by two Tibetan delegations in 2014 and 2023, and visit by Sikyong to Estonia.

Additionally, the Speaker highlighted the involvement of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile with the Baltic region by referencing the 2nd World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet held in Lithuania in 1995, and the 7th edition in Latvia in 2019.

Despite China’s influence in Estonia, the Speaker noted that Sikyong’s visit received significant coverage in major Estonian news outlets. He particularly emphasized how the coverage of the delegation’s visit to the headquarters of the Central Tibetan Administration could boost the morale of Tibetans inside Tibet.

The meeting proceeded with continued discussion between the members of the Standing Committee and Estonian delegates, the members of the delegation from Estonia assured their continued support to the just cause of Tibet.