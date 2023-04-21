French Senate Delegation Visits Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

Dharamshala: A French Senate delegation comprising Senator Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Senator Else Joseph, Senator Olivier Rietmann, and Thierry Munier, Civil Servant in Senate visited the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile earlier today on 21st April 2023.

They had a meeting with Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, and members of the Standing Committee.

Jigme Dorji, a staff of the Bureau du Tibet, Paris, has accompanied the delegation.

Upon their arrival at the Parliamentary Secretariat, the French delegates were welcomed by Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Standing Committee members, and staff members and were taken on a tour of the Parliament Hall where they were also briefed on the evolution, composition, and functioning of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

Thereafter, there was an interactive session between the Tibetan and French lawmakers at the Standing Committee’s hall discussing many issues of common interest.

Welcoming the French delegates, the Speaker extended his heartfelt appreciation to the French Senators for visiting the Central Tibetan Administration and cherished the close bond shared by Tibetans and French with the latter’s long-standing special connection with His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

The Speaker also pointed out that under the magnanimous leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, the Central Tibetan Administration has been successful in protecting and preserving the distinct Tibetan religion and heritage.

Speaking on the current critical situations inside of Tibet, the Speaker remarked that the meeting between the Tibetan and French lawmakers is a milestone in the history of friendship between the two parliaments.

Appealing to the Senators for their continued support, the Speaker extended gratitude to Senator Jacqueline who had participated in the 8th World Parliamentarians Convention on Tibet, and other Senators who have been supporting the just cause of Tibet.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang in her address stated that the Senators’ visit reiterated their solidarity to Tibet and Tibetans and showed their commitment to the just cause of Tibet which the Deputy Speaker said, “inspired Tibetan in resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict.”

Speaking further on the significance of the Tibetan plateau in global climate, the Deputy Speaker appealed to the lawmakers to urge their government to help launch scientific research on understanding both impact and the critical role of the Tibetan plateau on global climate change under UNFCCC.

The Deputy Speaker urged to treat Tibet as an international concern and not as China’s internal matter. To realize this she encouraged them to conduct a hearing on Tibet’s history. Further adding that historical facts and support from the world can pave the way for the resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict following the Middle Way Approach.

Other important issues that she raised was to take a stand and speak on the declared intention of China to appoint the next His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the most pressing issue today, the Deputy Speaker told, was sending of nearly a million Tibetan children into colonial boarding schools to indoctrinate them with Chinese communist ideologies.

Senator Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio in her speech noted the objective of their visitation which is to recognize the Central Tibetan Administration being a ray of sunshine in the lives of Tibetans.

The Senator also informed that the Senator on behalf of the International information group on Tibet had urged President Emmanuel Macron to raise the Tibetan issue including the colonial boarding school, resumption of the Sino-Tibetan dialogue, and the preservation of the fragile ecosystem of the Tibetan plateau to his Chinese counterpart prior to the President’s visit to China.

The Senator further said that the members of the senate group have and will continue to raise their voices against the atrocities happening inside Tibet and they are very concerned about the repressive policies implemented inside of Chinese occupied Tibet.

Finally, the Senator expressed her joy in witnessing the exile democratic set up which has given them a boost to intensify their work on Tibet.

Senator Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio is the President of the International information group on Tibet- a formal friendship group in the French Senate and Senators Joseph and Rietmann are members of the friendship group and Administrators.

Members of the Standing Committee also shared their views and concerns regarding the critical situations inside Tibet.