Gelug MP Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten Welcomes Gaden Tri Rinpoche and Sharpa Choejey Rinpoche in Dharamshala

Dharamshala, 31 October 2025: Parliamentarian Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten of the Gelug tradition of Tibetan Buddhism welcomed Gaden Tri Rinpoche and Sharpa Choejey Rinpoche upon their arrival in Dharamshala.

Historically, His Holiness the 13th Dalai Lama had presided over a Geshe Lharampa Tantric Debate at the Norbulingka Palace in Tibet. Continuing this important tradition, the eighth Geshe Lharampa Tantric Debate of Gyuto Monastery will be held this year in the monastery’s tsuglakhang from 31 October to 4 November 2025, in honor of the 90th birth anniversary of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and in commemoration of the Year of Compassion.

Gaden Tri Rinpoche and Sharpa Choejey Rinpoche will grace the Ngagrampa examination.

This year’s examination will be undertaken by Geshe Lharampa graduates from 2023, 2024, and 2025.