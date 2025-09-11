Joint Committee of Parliament and Kashag Concludes Review of Rules of Budget

Dharamshala, 9 September 2025: A Joint Committee of Parliament and Kashag successfully concluded review of proposed amendments to the Rules of Budget as per the resolution (Doc. 74) passed during the Ninth Session of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.

The committee, comprising Parliamentarian Youdon Aukatsang (Chair), Parliamentarian Lobsang Gyatso Sither (Secretary), and Political Secretary Tashi Gyatso of the Kashag Secretariat, conducted a thorough review of the amendments outlined in (Doc. 22) which was introduced on the sixth day of the Ninth Session.

The committee today submitted its findings and recommendations to Secretary-General Sonam Dorjee of the Parliamentary Secretariat ahead of the 10th Session of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.