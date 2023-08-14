MPs Dorjee Tseten and Tsering Lhamo Commence Tibet Advocacy in Rajasthan by Calling State Governor

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s state advocacy in India to reach out to state governors, Speakers of state assemblies, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and Parliament Members, Tibet support groups, colleges, and general public, a delegation of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile – parliamentarians Dorjee Tseten and Tsering Lhamo – began advocating Tibet from Jaipur in Rajasthan on 12th August 2023.

On 12th August, the Tibetan MPs along with Advocate Saurabh Saraswat, Core Group of Tibetan Cause, Jaipur Rajasthan ; Shri O P Tripathi, treasurer of Bharat Tibbat Sangh, and members set out the program of Tibet advocacy in the state.

On 14th August, the Tibetan MPs called upon Shri Kalraj Mishra, Hon’ble Governor of Rajasthan and apprised him of the current critical situation inside of Tibet. They presented the governor with an appeal letter from the TPiE and extended their gratitude to the government and people of India for their longstanding support to Tibet.

Following that the Tibetan lawmakers paid a visit to Shri Pawan Arora, Commissioner of Rajasthan Housing Board, and officials and briefed them on the Sino-Tibetan conflict and engaged in an interactive session. The Tibetan MPs extended gratitude to the state government for rendering assistance to the Tibetan garment sellers and specially to the Housing Commissioner for providing a permanent market for the Tibetan garment sellers in Jaipur.

During the advocacy, the Tibetan MPs were accompanied by Shri O P Tripathi of Bharat Tibbat Sangh and Shri B. S. Rawat, Director, Rawat Group of College.