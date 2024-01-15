MPs Tenzin Jigdal and Wandue Dorjee Successfully Conclude Visit to Mumbai

Mumbai: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s periodic visitation program to Tibetan settlements and scattered communities, Parliamentarians Tenzin Jigdal and Wangdue Dorjee successfully concluded their official visit to Mumbai on 14th January 2024.

Following the completion of their official visit to Pune, the MPs arrived in Mumbai on January 12, 2024. They received a warm welcome from Shri Rajaram Kharat of the Indo-Tibet Friendship Society (ITFS) and commenced their engagement with a meeting with Laurence, coordinator of Friends of Tibet at Colaba.

The next day, MP Tenzin Jigdal and MP Wangdue Dorjee were greeted and honored by Tsering and Penpa, coordinators of the Tibetan Sweater Sellers Association of Mumbai, at their hotel. Subsequently, the Tibetan lawmakers visited Bahujan Buddha Vihar at Parel, where they held a public meeting with Tibetan sweater sellers. This was followed by an inspection visit to the Tibetan market at Parel. Afterwards, they paid their respects at Chaitya Bhoomi Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak and engaged in an in-depth discussion with Rajaram, Ganesh Pawar, Ashok Gajarmal, Balasaheb Pagare, and Milind Jadhav of ITFS, as well as Laurence of Friends of Tibet, regarding the Tibetan struggle and addressing the concerns of Tibetan sweater sellers.

In the afternoon, they conducted an inspection tour of the Tibetan market at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, where they also met with Shri Pravin Munde, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP). They expressed gratitude to the DCP for providing permits for Tibetan sweater sellers and appealed for continued support.

Accompanied by coordinators of ITFS and Friends of Tibet, they visited Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate—a suitable market place for Tibetan sweater sellers.

Finally, they concluded their visitation program to Mumbai with a meeting with CA Kallianpur, the national convenor of Friends of Tibet, in Bandra. The parliamentarians left Mumbai the next day to continue their official trip.