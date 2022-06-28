NDI assures its continued support during meeting with TPiE delegation

Washington DC: On 24th June 2022, the Tibetan Parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel and Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile visited the office of the National Democratic Institute in Washington, D.C.

They met with the officials of the institute including Raissa Tatad-Hazell, the Deputy Regional Director of Asia Programs, Rishi Datta, NDI’s Chief of Party for Central Tibetan Administration Support Programs, and others. They discussed the Washington Declaration adopted during the recently held 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPCT) and the future course of action following the convention’s conclusion. In addition, the Speaker-led delegation expressed their gratitude to the NDI for their financial support for the 8th WPCT and for organizing a capacity-building workshop for the Tibetan parliamentarians, which they said was beneficial. The NDI assured its continued support during the meeting and later arranged a sightseeing tour of the city for the visiting parliamentarians.