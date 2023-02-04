Office of Tibet, North America-led Tibetan associations honour longstanding Tibet supporter US Congressman Jim McGovern

New York: Around 300 Tibetans gathered at the Phuntsok Deshi community hall, New York on January 29, 2023 where Congressman Jim McGovern was honored and thanked for his efforts and his genuine support for the Tibetan cause.

Congressman visited the Tibetan culture school and spoke to the students there. At the public reception Congressman mainly spoke on the House Bill H.R 533 ‘Promoting the resolution of Tibet-China conflict Act’ and for the importance of Tibetan Americans to reach out to their respective elected officials for the successful passage of the bill.

This bill was introduced in the house last year by Congressman McGovern and his colleague Congressman Michael McCaul on July 13, 2022.