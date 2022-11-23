Outset of Brainstorming and Strategic Meeting of Tibetan Parliamentarians

The four-day Brainstorming and Strategic Meeting of Tibetan Parliamentarians commenced at Nibaana Resort, Dharamsala on 22nd November, 2022. This meeting is organized by Tibetan Parliamentary Secretariat funded by NDI & USAID.

The meeting started with the opening remarks from the Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Khenpo Sonam Tenphel highlighting on the importance and the objectives of this meeting, with focus on the current situation inside Tibet, Tibet’s critical environment and the human rights situation along with in-depth structural formation and the conferences of the People’s Republic of China.

Deputy Speaker of Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering Teykhang briefly introduced the first Speaker of the session- Mr. Jampa Samten, the Professor of Tibetan History at Central University for Tibetan Studies at Varanasi, India. Thereafter, Professor talked in length on the Historical Status of Tibet and the proofs of Tibet being a sovereign state as per UN definition of statehood followed by the Q & A session, where the Parliamentarians actively participated.

Tibet Policy Institute’s Research Fellows-Ms. Dechen Palmo, Mr. Tenzin Tsultrim and Mr. Tsering Samdup were introduced by the Tibetan Parliamentary Secretary General Mr. Sonam Dorjee. They touched the topics on the Environmental Status of Tibetan Plateau, the Human Rights Situation and the Status of China’s Economic Strategy inside Tibet respectively. Every session was followed by a comprehensive interaction between the parliamentarians and the resource persons.