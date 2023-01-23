Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar concludes her official visit to Rajasthan

Rajasthan: As per TPiE Visitation program, Parliamentarian Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar successfully concluded her official visit to Rajasthan, during which she visited the Tibetan refugee markets in Udaipur, Mt. Abu, Jodhpur, Ajmer, two markets of Jaipur, Sikar and Alwar respectively, from 18th to 22nd Jan 2023. She highlighted the community on the achievements of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, the illustrious outlook of the Central Tibetan Administration, critical situations inside Tibet and India and frameworks of democracy and our responsibilities as Tibetans.

The parliamentarian also paid courtesy calls on Hon’ble MLA Smt. Manisha Panwar, Hon’ble MLA Smt. Surya Kanta Vyas, Hon’ble MLA Shri. Mahendra Vishnoi and former Hon’ble MLA Shri. Malkan Singh Bishnoi of Rajasthan. Apprising hon’ble MLAs on current issues pertaining to Tibet and Indo-China relations, she extended her gratitude to the State government for supporting the Tibetan sweater sellers for decades in the State and sought their continuous cooperation on the various grievances of the regions that she has received over days during the visits.

The parliamentarian met with local media informing them of the official visit and the exile community especially in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan State coordinator ITFS Smt. Resham Bala and General Secretary Shri. Iqbal Saudagar facilitated the parliamentarian’s Rajasthan visit.