Parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi successfully concludes his official visit to Tashiling, Tashi Palkhel, Lodrik Jampaling, and areas under its jurisdiction in Nepal 

Dharamshala: As a part of the Tibetan parliament’s periodical visitation to Tibetan settlements and cluster communities across India, Nepal, and Bhutan, parliamentarian Tsaneytsang Dhondup Tashi has successfully concluded his official visit to Tashi Palkhel and Tashiling in Pokhara and Lodrik Jampaling and areas under its jurisdiction including Manang, Nubri, Lo-Tserok, and Lo-Manthang in Nepal from 9th to 28th October, 2023.

The MP, on 9th Oct, set off on his journey to Nepal from Dharamshala and reached Kathmandu on the next day and began his engagements on the following day. On 11th Oct, the MP was received by Pokhara Tashiling TSO Yeshi Choedon and cashier Tsewang Tamdin upon his arrival at Dumre and reached Manang in the afternoon of the next day. He paid his homage at the Kunsang Lhundup Monastery, followed by visiting the Tibetan residence of Ngawal, Dragmar, and old Manang on the same day. He recorded the grievances of the people living there and even visited some of their homes.

On 13th Oct, the MP held a public meeting at the Manang Lopheling boarding school and gave a public address where he spoke on the importance of Tibetan language and the Tibetan culture of moral ethics. Especially, the need to educate the local population against the harm of drinking. An internal meeting was also held thereafter with the staff and teachers of the school on the education of the students.

The next day, the MP along with BDRL Presidents began their treacherous journey to Nubri, with sometimes riding horses and sometimes trekking, and halted their journey at Bhimthang on 14th Oct for a night stay. They left the place early morning on the next day amidst snow fall through rocky terrains and reached Larke pass situated at an altitude of 5106 feet in the evening. They reached Samdo, the place in Nubri where the maximum number of Tibetans reside, at around 8 pm.

The residents of Samdo were ecstatic to welcome the Tibetan parliamentarian and even claimed that the MP was the first Tibetan representative to visit their far flung area bordering Tibet. Samdo in Nubri has around 46 Tibetan families and was a business route between Tibet and Nepal when Tibet was an independent country. After the occupation of Tibet by China, many Tibetans from Ruh and Gungthang regions came into exile in this place and settled as nomads, they then gradually started farming, small businesses, and providing services to foreign mountaineers.

The next day, the MP along with the coordinator of Samdo paid visits to the Tibetans living in Hogro and recorded the grievances of the Tibetan residing there. Hogro has 24 Tibetan families. Later in the evening, the MP met with Tibetans from Lho, Shala, and Namrong clustered communities.

On 17th Oct, he returned to Samdo and held a public meeting. The MP gave a public address and answered questions of the public in a Q&A session following that. He advised people to maintain existing harmonious relations with the locals and abide by the rules and regulations of Nepal. During the meeting, an elderly man of the place produced some valuable historical documents given by a Nepal King and by the Gadhen Phodrang government – the government of Tibet. The MP presented them with the images of Buddha and of the Mahabodhi temple of Bodhgaya, among other holy items.

Despite the heavy snowfall in Samdo for three consecutive days, the MP visited some residents, farms, and monasteries in the area and met with people from the cluster communities around. After leaving Samdho on 19th Oct, he walked all the way to Dharanpani on the next day. He was received by TSOs of Pokhara Tashi Palkhel and Tashiling on arriving at Dumre on 21st Oct and they finally reached Pokhara later in the evening.

MP Tsanytsang Dhondup Tashi accompanied by TSO Tashi Tseten and coordinator Tsering Wangdue, who joined from Lo-Tserok, reached Lo-Manthang in the evening of 22nd Oct. They visited Tibetan nomads there and inquired their grievances. He also visited former Tibetan army camps, fort of Lo-Menthang king, and had a public meeting later in the evening.

Thereafter, he visited Tibetan residents of Kagbeni on 24th Oct and reached Lo-Tserok in the evening of 24th Oct. There he met the general public and visited settlements and schools. The next day, he visited the Peljorling Tibetan settlement in Pokhara and held a public gathering. He gave a talk there, answered people’s questions, and recorded their grievances.

On 26th Oct, he left from Pokhara to Kathmandu. In Kathmandu, he had a meeting with Snow Lion Foundation’s secretary Tsering Topgyal and administrator Sonam Tsering regarding the status of education of schools of Pokhara, Manang, and Nubri. The next day, he left Nepal and reached Dharamshala on 28th Oct.

