Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso conclude their visit to Mumbai

Mumbai: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Choedak Gyatso have successfully concluded their official visit to Mumbai on 7th Nov 2022.

On the 6th of Nov, the parliamentarians paid a visit to Mr. Anandraj Ambedkar (grandson of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar) and his wife at their residence in Mumbai, followed by a visit to the Museum of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Later that night on the same day, the parliamentarians had a public meeting with the staff and students of the Men-Tsee-Khang branch and Tibetan sweater sellers at the Buddha Mandir in Mumbai. They gave their talks and held a Q&A session with the public.

The parliamentarians, on 7th Nov, met with Mr. Rajratna Ambedkar (great-grandnephew of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar) and had an extensive discussion on the concept of Buddhism, specifically Tibetan Buddhism and its ideologies. The Tibetan MPs further informed Mr. Ambedkar about the opportunities provided to non-Tibetans to learn Buddhism at monastic schools (the three great seats: Drepung, Gaden, and Sera), the Library of Tibetan Works and Archives (LTWA), the Sarah College for Higher Tibetan Studies (CHTS), and others.

With this, the parliament members have successfully concluded their official visit to Mumbai and will be heading to continue their visitation program in Goa.