Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Tenzin Jidal to visit Darjeeling and Sonada

Dharamshala: As per the program of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Atuk Tseten and Tenzin Jigdal will be visiting the Tibetan communities in Darjeeling and Sonada in West Bengal from 20th to 27th May 2025.

They will depart from their respective locations on 20th May, travel to Delhi, and continue to Siliguri on 21st May.

On 22nd May, they will attend engagements in Sonada. From 23rd to 25th May, they will carry out programs in Darjeeling. They are scheduled to depart from Siliguri to Delhi on 25th May and will return to Dharamshala on 27th May.