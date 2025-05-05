Parliamentarians Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee to Visit North East India

Dharamshala: As part of the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, Members of Parliament Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende and Wangdue Dorjee will be visiting Tibetan settlements and communities in North East India. Their itinerary includes visits to Guwahati, Shillong, Tenzingang, Bomdila, Tawang, and Dirang from 7 to 21 May 2025.

The delegation will depart from their respective locations to Delhi on 7 May and travel onward to Guwahati on 8 May. On 9 May, they will proceed to Shillong, where they will engage with the local community from 10 to 11 May. From 13 to 19 May, the MPs will continue their visits to the remaining settlements. They are scheduled to return to Guwahati on 20 May, travel back to Delhi the same day, and conclude their journey with a return to Dharamshala on 21 May.