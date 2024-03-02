Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Choedak Gyatso to visit Tibetans in North India

Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile to visit the general public, Parliamentarians Geshe Ngawa Gangri and Choedak Gyatso are officially visiting Tibetan in Shimla, Kharapathar, Narkanda, Dolanji Bon Tibetan Settlement, Paonta Tibetan Settlement, Puruwala Tibetan Settlement, Sataun Tibetan Settlement, Kamrao Tibetan Settlement, Herbertpur, Selakui, Chandigarh, Ambala, and Karnal from 1st to 6th March 2024.

The MPs will leave for Shima on 1st March, and have engagements there till 3rd March. For the next two days, they will have programs in Dolanji and visits to Paonta and others from 5th to 6th March.