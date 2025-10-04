Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam Visit Tibetans in Choglamsar

Dharamshala, 2 October 2025: As part of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile’s program, Parliamentarians Juchen Kunchok Chodon and Khenpo Kada Ngedup Sonam visited the Tibetan camps in Choglamsar, Ladakh, on 2 October 2025.

The parliamentarians were accompanied by the Chair of the Local Tibetan Assembly (LTA) and the Chief Representative Officer (CRO) during their visit to several camps in Upper Choglamsar. They were warmly received by the camp leaders of Camps 1, 2, 3, and 11, and a community meeting was held at the Phuntsok Dodon Khang community hall in Camp 1. Following a brief introduction by the CRO, both MPs delivered short speeches explaining the purpose of their periodic visit. A question-and-answer session was held thereafter, allowing camp leaders to share their concerns and receive responses.

The delegation then visited the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) School in Choglamsar, where they were received by the school’s principal and administrator. A tea reception was arranged at the school office, during which the administrator provided an overview of the school’s history and current status. The MPs toured various school facilities, including the office, library, classrooms, dormitories, computer and science departments, A/V room, special education school, and elderly care facility.

In the afternoon, the MPs met with camp leaders from Camps 4, 5, 10, and 12. A similar interactive session was held, allowing camp leaders to voice their views and raise questions, which were addressed accordingly. This was followed by a meeting with leaders from Camps 6, 7, 8, and 9, where an engaging exchange of ideas took place.

Later, the parliamentarians visited the new community hall being built for residents relocated from Machu and Chushul. A large gathering was held with the participation of the LTA Chair, CRO, Gopa, LTA members, and the President and members of the BRDL. The session featured a productive Q&A exchange. The new community hall is currently under construction.

Following this, the MPs visited the Tibetan Trader’s Association office in Leh. They were received by the association’s president, general secretary, accountant, and treasurer. The president briefed them on the local trade environment, both past and present and reported on relevant developments.

In the evening, the parliamentarians held a cordial meeting with a local dignitary in Leh, discussing the current situation of the Tibetan community. Later, at 7:00 PM, they arrived at the guesthouse in Choglamsar, where a dinner was hosted in their honor by members of the Dokham Chushi Gangdruk Association, including the advisor, president, vice-president, general secretary, and treasurer.