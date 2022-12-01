Parliamentarians Ngodup Dorjee and Tsering Yangchen to visit South India



Dharamshala: As per the program of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, parliamentarians Ngodup Dorjee and Tsering Yangchen are scheduled to visit Hunsur Rabgyaling Tibetan Settlement in Karnataka and Tibetan sweater sellers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from 3rd to 18th December 2022. During their visit to these three states, the MPs will be meeting state leaders, officials, and Tibet supporters.

During the official tour, the parliamentarians will be reaching out to the Tibetan sweater sellers of Sikandarbad, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Karimnagar, Godavari Khani, Mancherial, Vijayawada, and Gundur, Visakhapatnam from Dec 5th to 11th. They will be visiting Bangalore on 12th Dec and Hunsur Rabgyaling Tibetan Settlement from 14th to 16th of Dec.